Advertisement

Police investigating shooting of 15-year-old in Niles

It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Poplar Street.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Poplar Street.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Niles say a long dispute led to the shooting of a 15-year-old.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Poplar Street. The teenage victim was shot once and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his torso and arm.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made yet. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Niles Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Lake boat crash leaves Edwardsburg couple injured.
Edwardsburg couple nearly killed after boat crash
Last February, Finnies stepped up to host a 100-days until graduation event that Notre Dame...
Finnies Next Door seeking $1 million in damages
Bullet strikes vehicle
Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle
Officials on scene tell 16 News Now it was the result of a two-car crash.
Car crashes into building in South Bend
A shooting in a St. Paul suburb left three people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, and...
Man dead in Sunday Benton Harbor shooting; police searching for suspect

Latest News

Man killed in Michigan City shooting
Three local fire departments competed on 16 Morning News Now’s Firefighter Grill-Off.
Mishawaka Fire Department wins Firefighter Grill-Off
One person has died in a crash on SR 2 and 600 East in LaPorte County.
One killed in crash involving semi in LaPorte County
Deadly crash in Cass County, Michigan
One killed, three injured in Cass County crash