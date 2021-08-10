Police investigating shooting of 15-year-old in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Niles say a long dispute led to the shooting of a 15-year-old.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Poplar Street. The teenage victim was shot once and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his torso and arm.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made yet. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Niles Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.