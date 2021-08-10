Advertisement

PHM school board votes masks optional for 2021-2022

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In a 5-2 vote, the Penn Harris Madison school board has voted that mask-wearing will be optional for students this school year.

There was a packed house for the vote, with several people speaking on both sides of the issue.

Some PHM parents rallied against a mask requirement, both at the end of July and Monday night.

The CDC is recommending grades K-12 wear masks this school year, but some corporations like School City of Mishawaka, and now PHM, are leaving it optional.

PHM students will be headed back to the classroom on August 18.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old girl injured in non-fatal shooting
3-year-old girl recovering after being shot in Berrien County
Bullet strikes vehicle
Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle
A shooting in a St. Paul suburb left three people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, and...
Man dead in Sunday Benton Harbor shooting; police searching for suspect
Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
EXCLUSIVE: Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
Officials on scene tell 16 News Now it was the result of a two-car crash.
Car crashes into building in South Bend

Latest News

Monday night was the award ceremony for the company's Student Citizenship Award at their Edison...
Multiple students receive scholarships from Zolman’s Tire
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
The center will reportedly serve 60 children with autism and create 50 new jobs.
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers opens new Elkhart location
16 News Now spoke with the Fulton County Prosecutor and he says they’ve set a date for jury...
Retrial set for Rochester teen accused of school shooting plot