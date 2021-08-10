PHM school board votes masks optional for 2021-2022

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In a 5-2 vote, the Penn Harris Madison school board has voted that mask-wearing will be optional for students this school year.

There was a packed house for the vote, with several people speaking on both sides of the issue.

Some PHM parents rallied against a mask requirement, both at the end of July and Monday night.

The CDC is recommending grades K-12 wear masks this school year, but some corporations like School City of Mishawaka, and now PHM, are leaving it optional.

PHM students will be headed back to the classroom on August 18.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.