One killed, three injured in Cass County crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A crash in Cass County, Michigan has claimed a young woman’s life and injured three other people.

It happened at M-51 and M-152 in Silver Creek Township after 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say one car turned in front of another, causing a collision. The impact of the crash caused the first car to hit a truck.

Three people were taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

A 21-year-old woman from Osceola was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.