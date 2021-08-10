Advertisement

One killed, three injured in Cass County crash

Deadly crash in Cass County, Michigan
Deadly crash in Cass County, Michigan(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Carli Luca
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A crash in Cass County, Michigan has claimed a young woman’s life and injured three other people.

It happened at M-51 and M-152 in Silver Creek Township after 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say one car turned in front of another, causing a collision. The impact of the crash caused the first car to hit a truck.

Three people were taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

A 21-year-old woman from Osceola was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

