Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Lake boat crash leaves Edwardsburg couple injured.
Edwardsburg couple nearly killed after boat crash
Last February, Finnies stepped up to host a 100-days until graduation event that Notre Dame...
Finnies Next Door seeking $1 million in damages
Bullet strikes vehicle
Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle
Officials on scene tell 16 News Now it was the result of a two-car crash.
Car crashes into building in South Bend
Deadly crash in Cass County, Michigan
One killed, three injured in Cass County crash

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office...
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
Nearsightedness is on the rise in kids. Many experts say more time in front of screens and less...
Medical Moment: Pandemic causing eye problems for kids
Elkhart County is in competition for an economic development investment of up to $250 million.
Elkhart in competition for development project