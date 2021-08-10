Advertisement

Multiple students receive scholarships from Zolman’s Tire

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Michiana (WNDU) - Zolman’s Tire is giving away $1,000 each to 8 high-school seniors in the Michiana area.

Monday night was the award ceremony for the company’s Student Citizenship Award at their Edison Road location in Mishawaka.

High school seniors from Berrien, Cass, Elkhart, and Saint Joe Counties were eligible.

Applicants need at least a 3.0 GPA and plans for further education after they graduate.

Zolman’s says they created the scholarship opportunity to give back to the community they serve.

“The name of the scholarship is intentionally called the student citizenship award. We wanted to make sure we were finding students that gave back to the community in some fashion. We are in amazingly good hands, our future is very bright if these are the types of kids out there,” says Nate Zolman.

Zolman’s says the decision was tough due to the number of applications they received.

They originally planned to award six scholarships but later decided to up the total to eight.

