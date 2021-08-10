Advertisement

More Storms Likely...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - OPPRESSIVE AND STORMY... Boy did the heat come as expected today!! Heat index values topped 106 this afternoon in much of the area. This humid air mass will stick around through Thursday, and that means some rounds of heavy thunderstorms likely. After a chance for a t’storm early Friday, we have some beautiful weather coming our way for the weekend and into early next week...

Tonight: Showers and storms likely after 10 or 11pm. Some areas could get torrential rains, and possibly severe weather (damage). Low: 73, Wind: S 7-14

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a good chance for a thunderstorm. High: 89, Wind: SW 10-20, Heat Index 95-100

Wednesday night: Muggy with a t’storm possible. Low: 73

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a t’storm possible. High: 89

