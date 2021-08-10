Mishawaka Fire Department wins Firefighter Grill-Off

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Three local fire departments competed on 16 Morning News Now’s Firefighter Grill-Off.

Mishawaka, Elkhart, and Clay Fire Departments all created a burger recipe.

Chef April Howell from Martin’s School of Cooking and Chef Drew Sachau from Market Fresh Gourmet Restaurants judged the competition.

Lieutenant Andrew Lauver from Mishawaka Fire Department was crowned champion for his “Station 1 Burger”.

“A smash burger to me is always better, I’d rather have a thin patty than a thick,” Lt. Lauver said. “You pick the right ingredients and keep it simple and don’t get too fancy.”

Below are the recipes from each department:

Station 1 Burger (Lt. Andrew Lauver, Mishawaka Fire Department)

-80/20 grass fed beef

-2 slices American cheese

-Potato roll

-Diced Famous Dave’s sweet and spicy pickles

-Diced Pimentos

-Diced hot cherry peppers

-B shift sauce

-Fried egg

Sauce:

1/2 cup Mayo

2 TBSP French dressing

4 tsp sweet pickled relish

1 TBSP minced white onion

1 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp white sugar

Dash of salt

Gyro Burger (Capt. Joe Talbot, Clay Fire Territory)

Pita bun:

1/2c warm water

2t yeast

1t sugar

3c all purpose flour

1t salt

1T EVOO

Combine water, yeast and sugar and mix well, add 1/2c flour mix well and let rest 15 minutes.

Add salt, EVOO and 2c flour. Knead dough for 2 minutes then let rest for 10 minutes. Place in bowl with light coating of EVOO and let rise 1 hour. Punch down, divide into 10 equal parts and roll to bun size. Heat cast iron pan on stove to medium hot and cook 1-2 minutes per side. Let cool on rack.

Gyro burger:

70% ground chuck

30% ground lamb

4T Worcestershire

2 XL eggs

Form to patties and sprinkle with Talbots special seasoning, grill burgers and top with grated Feta cheese sliced sweet onions and thinly sliced tomatoes.

Tzatziki sauce:

1 cucumber

3 cloves of garlic

2 c Greek yogurt

1 lemon

Salt and pepper

2T finely chopped fresh dill

1T EVOO

Peel cucumber and grate, place in heavy paper towel and squeeze out all water. Grate garlic and add. Add remaining ingredients and combine. Adjust to taste.

The Backburner (Chief Shaun Edgerton, Elkhart Fire Department)

80/20 burger

Italian sausage

Serrano peppers

Worchester Sauce

Salsa

Pepper jack cheese

Pepper Jam

