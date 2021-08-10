Advertisement

Medical Moment: Pandemic causing eye problems for kids

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearsightedness is on the rise in kids.

Many experts say more time in front of screens and less time outdoors is to blame for this trend.

And as Martie Salt explains, the pandemic may have added to the already growing problem.

The World Health Organization estimates that half the world’s population may be nearsighted by 2050.

