Marcus Freeman grateful for “unbelievable opportunity” to be Notre Dame defensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The expectations going into 2021 for the Notre Dame football program are high. The Fighting Irish have played in the College Football playoff twice in the last three seasons.

New Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman expects even more from his defense.

Freeman knows he has some big shoes to fill as former Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea left South Bend to become the head coach at Vanderbilt.

Under Lea, Notre Dame held its opponents to 19.67 points per game in 2020, which was the 14th best mark in the country.

Freeman wants to do whatever he can to elevate the defense to an even higher level because he believes he has a special job at Notre Dame.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Freeman said. “It’s an unbelievable opportunity. Every day, pre-practice warm up, I just remind myself that, ‘You are the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.’ What a great opportunity. What an unbelievable opportunity. I am here to serve these young men and do everything it takes to help them be successful. I am trying to do everything in my power to get to know every member of this team. Just because of your title, means nothing. I am trying to earn the trust of these guys. I am trying to get to know them. They’ve built Notre Dame to where it’s at. Those guys before me and those players have built the place to the giant it is now and I am here to uphold and hopefully lift those expectations.”

Freeman and the Irish worked on reaching those expectations during practice No. 4 of fall camp on Tuesday.

Just 26 days until Freeman and the Irish defense take the field for the first time when Notre Dame plays Florida State down in Tallahassee.

That will be a 7:30 PM kick on ABC.

