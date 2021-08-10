Man killed in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Michigan City Monday night.

Police were called to 1500 block of E. Michigan Boulevard at approximately 7:30 p.m. for a shots-fired complaint. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as Leland Collins, had been shot. Collins was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

There is no information on any possible suspects at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to contact Detective Sergeant Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1077, or email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

