Jiménez again hits 2 home runs, White Sox rout Twins 11-1

Jiménez has five homers and 14 RBIs in 10 games since his return from the injured list after rupturing a pectoral muscle in spring training.
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez (74) scores on his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins...
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez (74) scores on his two-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Beau Burrows in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Eloy Jiménez hit two homers with five RBIs for the second straight game, Tim Anderson led off with a home run for the second day in a row, and the Chicago White Sox cruised past the Minnesota Twins 11-1. Lucas Giolito pitched two-hit ball for eight innings as the White Sox won their fourth in a row. Luis Robert came off the 60-day injured list and delivered an RBI double and single. Jiménez became the first White Sox player with consecutive games of at least two homers and five RBIs, and the first in the majors since Bryce Harper for Washington in 2015. Jiménez has five homers and 14 RBIs in 10 games since his return from the injured list after rupturing a pectoral muscle in spring training.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

