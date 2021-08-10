Goshen couple facing fines for signs

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Talk is cheap, but you can pay a high price for expressing yourself through illegal yard signs.

A Goshen couple today faced the prospect of $187,000 in fines for violating the city sign ordinance.

In court today, there were signs of a compromise.

The judge lowered the fine to $10,800 and agreed to credit their account by $300 for every month they obey the sign ordinance.

A check of the home today revealed that the yard was sans signs.

If it stays that way for 36 consecutive months, the debt will be wiped clean.

