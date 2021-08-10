Flooding in Bridgman causing a headache for some homeowners

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The severe weather and heavy rain has caused flooding and power outages in Michiana, and a lot of standing water in Bridgman, Michigan.

“It’s incredible, I’ve never seen the water this high before,” Paul Bruno says. He lives off Rambo Road in Bridgman and says he’s lived in the area since the 90′s.

His property didn’t come with a body of water, but thanks to heavy rain he has one now.

“It was nothing but a lake out here before daylight this morning. You thought you were looking at Lake Michigan out here,” Bruno says.

The quiet country air now peppered with the sound of water pumps and generators. I spoke with a man who lives on California Road who says flooding like this has been a problem.

“Yeah, we get that every time, I’ve complained to the county, the Drain Commission, and the Road Commission because they handle the ditches, and nothing’s really been done about it,” Gus Littke says.

He says his property doesn’t drain right.

“It just burns me that I have to pay on three drainage districts and then have to live with that. It’s a mess,” Littke adds.

To make matters worse, not only did Bridgman Michigan see a ton of rain, it’s also hot and a lot of people started Tuesday without any electricity.”

Indiana Michigan Power says a substation flooded and caused numerous power outages in the area. Now many here are waiting for their power to come back on, and trying to stay cool.

“I’ll stay right in that air conditioner in that motor home, that’s where I’m going to stay,” Bruno says.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.