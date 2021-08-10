FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat and Humidity, Then Severe Storm Chances

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick: 12:30pm Tuesday:

Primary Threat:

Tuesday PM: Heat and Humidity. Heat Index of 100-105 degrees.

Tuesday Eve. – Wednesday AM: Scattered Severe Storms. Heavy rain, Flooding Potential, Gusty Winds.

Timing:

Heat Advisory in effect from 12pm – 8pm Tuesday. This is when the heat and humidity will max out.

Late Tuesday evening. Isolated chance for storms moves in likely after 7-8pm. Better chance for Storms by 11PM-12AM. The best chance for heavy rainfall and flooding is between about 11pm Tuesday and 4am Wednesday. Storms exit by 5-6am Wednesday. Timing could change. Keep checking back on air and online for the latest.

The heat and humidity are here for the afternoon. If you do not need to be outside, it is suggested that you limit that outdoor activity during the heat of the day. Drink lots of water and keep yourself cool. If you need to be outside make sure to keep cool and take frequent brakes in the AC, shade or if you are lucky enough to have one of these, the pool or sprinkler. Things begin to cool off as the sun goes down.

This storm system just like the one from Tuesday morning will pack a punch. As the storm moves in heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible across the area. This time around flooding looks even more likely, that is because the heavy rain that parts of the area saw earlier this morning. Between 2-3 inches for some parts of the area with even more in Berrien County. For this reason, any rain that falls will have no place to go and flooding will likely occur again in the same areas that saw them earlier today. Watch out for puddles and ponding on roadways. This will also create reduced visibilities on roadways during the storms.

Uncertainties:

The timing of the storms and the location of the heavy rain and gusty winds will be up in the air until this story develops to our North and West. This will put all of Michiana on watch for these severe weather conditions.

