First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory Tuesday, More Storms Likely Tonight

HEAT ADVISORY issued for Michiana Tuesday along with more chances for some stronger storms through the middle part of this week. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here on a Tuesday morning.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Drying out from the rain through today. The heat and humidity are on. There is a HEAT ADVISORY for all Michiana counties from noon until 8pm. Heat index values will likely reach between 100-1-5 degrees during the afternoon. High temperatures reach into the lower 90s. The chance for another round of stronger storms later this evening and into Wednesday morning is possible. High of 91.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperature fall into the lower 70s overnight with the humidity remaining high. Scattered storms are likely to move through late in the evening into Wednesday morning. A few of these storms could be severe bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and the potential for small hail. Timing will be late evening into Wednesday morning. Low of 73.

WEDNESDAY: After storms move out again in the morning hours, we dry things out. Another day with some sun and clouds with the heat and humidity. Heat index values may be close to the low 100′s with the highs reaching the upper 80s. Another change for some afternoon and evening storms with a few having the potential to be on the stronger side. High of 89.

THURSDAY: Another very warm day with a high temperature near 90 and a heat index in the upper 90s. The chance stays with us for some scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The humidity will calm as we head into the weekend. High of 90.

LONG RANGE: The chance for a few morning left over storms is possible for Friday but then the clouds clear and temperatures cool off. The humidity relaxes as well. Highs back down to near average for this time of year in the lower 80s. Sunshine will be likely all throughout the weekend and into early next week. Keep checking back for the latest information on this First Alert forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, August 9th, 2021

Monday’s High: 83

Monday’s Low: 74

Precipitation: Trace

