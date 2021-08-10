Advertisement

Edwardsburg football has a total of four head coaches on staff

Bartz says it's a big advantage for his team to have great leaders on the coaching staff.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Monday was the first day of high school football practice for schools in Michigan.

Last season, the Edwardsburg Eddies were one game short of playing at Ford Field for a state title..

This year, will be Kevin Bartz’s 27th season as the head coach at Edwardsburg. But this year, he has three former head coaches on staff.

That includes former St. Joseph head coach Gandalf Church, former Dowagiac head coach Randy Brooks and former Cassopolis head coach Dan Purlee.

Bartz says it’s a big advantage for his team to have great leaders on the coaching staff.

“We’ve got some tremendous coaches. Coaches that have been with us for 10, 12, 15-plus years. We’ve got some other quality coaches like Coach Church coming from St. Joe, Coach Purlee, who’s kids are in the system over here has joined us this year, at least part-time. Coach Brook is back from Dowagiac. We’ve got a tremendous coaching staff from our freshman, JV, all the way through.”

There are just a couple of weeks to go before Game 1 of the season.

The Eddies will start their season on the road at Montague on Thursday August 26.

