Advertisement

Domino’s announces $50 million free food giveaway

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla.(AP/Alan Diaz)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Domino’s said it is giving away $50 million worth of free food to customers that place a delivery order online or through their app until Nov. 21.

The pizza chain announced the “Surprise Frees” promotion Monday in an effort to take on apps like UberEats and DoorDash.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” said Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president of Domino’s, in a news release.

The free menu items that lucky customers can receive include hand-tossed pizzas, boneless chicken, handmade pan pizzas, stuffed cheesy bread, crunchy thin crust pizzas and chocolate lava crunch cakes.

Domino’s said it will notify each customer who is randomly selected through their order confirmation, and the store will put a blue “Surprise Frees” sticker on the item.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Lake boat crash leaves Edwardsburg couple injured.
Edwardsburg couple nearly killed after boat crash
Last February, Finnies stepped up to host a 100-days until graduation event that Notre Dame...
Finnies Next Door seeking $1 million in damages
Bullet strikes vehicle
Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle
Officials on scene tell 16 News Now it was the result of a two-car crash.
Car crashes into building in South Bend
Deadly crash in Cass County, Michigan
One killed, three injured in Cass County crash

Latest News

Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal...
Prince Andrew faces no good choice in Epstein accuser case
Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office...
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
Lionel Messi waves after arriving at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 10,...
Lionel Messi signs 2-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain
It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Poplar Street.
Police investigating shooting of 15-year-old in Niles
The vote was unanimous at Monday night’s meeting.
South Bend Council votes to switch authority over police review board