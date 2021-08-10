Advertisement

Cooling stations set up in Berrien Co. due to flooding, power outages

The Berrien County Emergency Operations Center has been activated after widespread power...
The Berrien County Emergency Operations Center has been activated after widespread power outages and flooding throughout the county.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Emergency Operations Center has been activated after widespread power outages and flooding throughout the county.

With the temperatures rising, there have been cooling stations set up at the following locations:

  • - New Buffalo Township Public Safety Building – 18959 US-12, New Buffalo MI 49117
  • - Michiana Village Hall – 4000 Cherokee Drive, New Buffalo MI 49117
  • - Mars Community Center – 430 W. Mars Street, Berrien Springs MI 49103
  • - Lakeshore Public Schools Auditorium – 5771 Cleveland Ave, Stevensville MI 49127

Face masks are strongly recommended for everyone visiting the center, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you will be asked to isolate onsite.

If you have experienced damage due to the flooding, you can report it here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Lake boat crash leaves Edwardsburg couple injured.
Edwardsburg couple nearly killed after boat crash
Last February, Finnies stepped up to host a 100-days until graduation event that Notre Dame...
Finnies Next Door seeking $1 million in damages
Bullet strikes vehicle
Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle
Officials on scene tell 16 News Now it was the result of a two-car crash.
Car crashes into building in South Bend
Deadly crash in Cass County, Michigan
One killed, three injured in Cass County crash

Latest News

It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Poplar Street.
Police investigating shooting of 15-year-old in Niles
The vote was unanimous at Monday night’s meeting.
South Bend Council votes to switch authority over police review board
Police were called to 1500 block of E. Michigan Boulevard at approximately 7:30 p.m. for a...
Man killed in Michigan City shooting
Police say a semi was going north on County Road 600 and Crossing State Road 2 when a pickup...
One killed in crash involving semi in LaPorte County
It happened at M-51 and M-152 in Silver Creek Township after 5 p.m. Monday.
One killed, three injured in Cass County crash