Cooling stations set up in Berrien Co. due to flooding, power outages

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Emergency Operations Center has been activated after widespread power outages and flooding throughout the county.

With the temperatures rising, there have been cooling stations set up at the following locations:

- New Buffalo Township Public Safety Building – 18959 US-12, New Buffalo MI 49117

- Michiana Village Hall – 4000 Cherokee Drive, New Buffalo MI 49117

- Mars Community Center – 430 W. Mars Street, Berrien Springs MI 49103

- Lakeshore Public Schools Auditorium – 5771 Cleveland Ave, Stevensville MI 49127

Face masks are strongly recommended for everyone visiting the center, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you will be asked to isolate onsite.

If you have experienced damage due to the flooding, you can report it here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.