Blackhawks Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito dies at 78

He won the Calder Trophy in 1970 as the NHL’s best rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender.
FILE - In this July 15, 2016, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks great Tony Esposito is introduced to the fans during the Blackhawks' convention in Chicago. Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. He was 78. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft, quickly emerging as one of the league’s best goalies. He won the Calder Trophy in 1970 as the NHL’s best rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

