Berrien Community Foundation launching arts fundraising challenge

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien Community Foundation is launching its second arts challenge after raising more than $200,000 to help organizations stay afloat during the pandemic.

The foundation is challenging the community to raise $60,000 to help organizations like the Krasl Art Center and Twin City Players.

A small group of donors plans on matching the $60,000 if the community can reach the goal.

Art organization leaders already donated more than $32,000.

That leaves just $28,000 more before the challenge ends on August 31.

“We’ve sent out letters, we’re talking on the radio, we’re talking on tv. We’re doing everything we can to get the word out that we need those dollars to meet that challenge,” says Berrien Community Foundation Director Lisa Cripps-Downey

Find out how you can help the Berrien Community Foundation meet their goal by visiting this website.

