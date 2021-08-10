Benton Harbor Mayor announces 8-point-plan to reduce gun violence

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad announced an eight-point plan to reduce gun violence after recent shootings left a 27-year-old man dead and a three-year-old with gunshot wounds.

In addition to the eight points, Mayor Muhammad also sent a letter to Governor Whitmer asking for law enforcement assistance for what he calls a restorative approach to reducing gun violence.

“It’s going to take a collective effort to address the issues and problems at the root that is causing the violence,” said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

The first point on the mayor’s plan is bringing community leaders, law enforcement members, parents, educators, and pastors together to be proactive in stopping shootings.

The second point enacts a curfew for 10: P.M. for any kid 15 or younger without an adult. There’s an 11:00 P.M. curfew for 16 and 17-year-olds.

He said his third point will light up the city by providing a porch light for every resident.

His fourth and fifth points will see churches take on the role of conflict resolution centers and safety centers so problems can be solved before anything turns violent.

“I wish someone would have sat me and my victim down and asked the question, ‘what’s your issue with him, and what’s your issue with him?’ The basis of communication is one person has to talk and the other person has to listen,” said Benton Harbor resident Perry Jackson who just served 26 years in prison for murder.

The mayor’s sixth point goes back to his letter to Governor Whitmer asking for ten additional state troopers and two detectives.

“A minimum of 90 days, we need to have more law enforcement. Not to come into police or harass, but to come in and to protect and serve,” Muhammad said.

His seventh point is to get Block Clubs and neighborhood watch groups active again.

The last point is engaging with the community, which they started last night with the beginning of the 21 days of peace.

During the 21 days of peace, community leaders are asking young people to put their guns down and recognize the pain and violence it brings to their city.

