White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during...
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug 8, 2021, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two home runs and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012.

Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit the ball hard off Zach Davies in a five-run first-inning.

The outburst gave the AL Central leaders a fast start on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic ballpark.

Anderson also finished with three hits as the White Sox won their fourth straight and moved 10 ½ games ahead of second-place Cleveland.

The Cubs have dropped four straight and 10 of 12.

