White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

CHICAGO (AP) - Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two home runs and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012.

Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit the ball hard off Zach Davies in a five-run first-inning.

The outburst gave the AL Central leaders a fast start on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic ballpark.

Anderson also finished with three hits as the White Sox won their fourth straight and moved 10 ½ games ahead of second-place Cleveland.

The Cubs have dropped four straight and 10 of 12.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/8/2021 10:34:59 PM (GMT -4:00)