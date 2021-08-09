Two hurt in Kosciusko County crash
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are hurt after a crash in Kosciusko County.
A large asphalt sealant truck flipped over on County Road 800 West, just before 6:30 Sunday night.
Police say the truck left the roadway, and the driver over-corrected, causing it to roll.
As you can see in the new images from the scene, multiple agencies responded to the crash.
They all worked to get the 21-year-old driver out of the truck.
Officials airlifted him to a Fort Wayne hospital.
A 16-year-old passenger from the truck is also hurt.
Both are expected to survive.
