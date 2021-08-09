Advertisement

Two hurt in Kosciusko County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are hurt after a crash in Kosciusko County.

A large asphalt sealant truck flipped over on County Road 800 West, just before 6:30 Sunday night.

Police say the truck left the roadway, and the driver over-corrected, causing it to roll.

As you can see in the new images from the scene, multiple agencies responded to the crash.

They all worked to get the 21-year-old driver out of the truck.

Officials airlifted him to a Fort Wayne hospital.

A 16-year-old passenger from the truck is also hurt.

Both are expected to survive.

