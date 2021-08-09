Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crime after a man fired several gunshots at a woman’s car this weekend.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning in South Bend.

The owner of the vehicle, who spoke with 16 News Now and wants to remain anonymous, shared video of the shooting online.

The suspect has not been identified at this time, and fires multiple shots at the vehicle.

The woman says she has no idea why her vehicle was targeted, but hopes sharing her story can help catch the suspect.

“I’m just trying to figure out what was the reason. Why me? Why my vehicle? Why was I the target because I didn’t do anything,” the woman said.

No one was injured from the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact South Bend police.

