South Bend Cubs lock up series, beat Chiefs, 10-5

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After dropping two of the first three games of the series, Sunday’s win clinched a series victory for South Bend as they won the final three games of the series over the weekend and took the series four games to two.

The Cubs entered the sixth inning trailing the Chiefs 4-2 and left the inning with a 7-4 lead. With one out South Bend had a stretch of seven out of eight batter reaching base that was highlighted by a Bryce Ball RBI double, and back-to-back two-RBI singles from Scott McKeon and Josue Huma.

Peoria got a run back in the eighth to make it 7-5 and then Alexander Canaro put a jolt into the Sunday crowd of 4,931 at Four Winds Field by launching a two-out, three-run blast to left. His second homer in as many games sent the Cubs out to a 10-5 lead and that would be the final.

Alexander Vizcaíno made the first start of his Cubs farm system career and tossed a three-up, three-down first inning with a pair of strikeouts. The last four pitchers used by South Bend; Bryan King, Eduarniel Nuñez, Eury Ramos and Blake Whitney combined to toss the final five innings of the game and allow just one run.

Cubs notables: Scott McKeon (3-3, 3 RBI, R) had the most productive game of his pro career, Alexander Canario (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) has homered in two straight and gotten a hit in all seven games with South Bend, and Yonathan Perlaza (1-4, R, 2B) reached base for the 15th straight game.

Next up: The Cubs hit the road to take on their in-state rival the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Game one of the series will be at 7:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday.