Schools back in session this week

(WNDU) - With summer coming to a close, we want to give you a look at first day of school dates that begin this week.

Monday, Aug. 9 : Goshen Community Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 10 : Argos Community Schools, Bethany Christian Schools, Lakeland School Corporation

Wednesday, Aug. 11 : Bremen Public Schools, Central Noble Community School Corporation, Concord Community Schools, Culver Community Schools Corporation, Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation, Elkhart Christian Academy, Fairfield Community Schools, John Glenn School Corporation, La Porte Community School Corporation, Middlebury Community Schools, MSD of New Durham Township, New Prairie United School Corporation, North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation, Plymouth Community School Corporation, Prairie Heights Community School Corporation, School City of Mishawaka, South Bend Community School Corporation, South Central Community School Corporation, Triton School Corporation, Tri-Township Consolidated School Corporation, Union-North United School Corporation, West Central School Corporation, Westview School Corporation

Thursday, Aug. 12 : Baugo Community Schools, Elkhart Community Schools, Oregon-Davis School Corporation, Wa-Nee Community Schools, Wawasee Community School Corporation, Whitko Community School Corporation

Friday, Aug. 13 : Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation, Warsaw Community Schools, West Noble School Corporation

Make sure to check with your school system on mask and vaccination policies ahead of the first day of school.

