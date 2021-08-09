SB Common Council considering bill to switch authority over police review board

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council is considering a bill to remove authority over the Community Police Review Board from the city clerk to the mayor.

Dawn Jones hired Joshua Reynolds as the new director of the board back in May. He’ll be responsible for investigating police misconduct. But now some are calling for his resignation, including Mayor James Mueller.

Reynolds was suspended at least six times as an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. However, during a Black Lives Matter news conference today, Reynolds says he doesn’t want this amendment added to the ordinance, and says the mayor had his chance to run a board and have oversite of the police department.

“He’s been in office for a year and a half, and the community has not seen any change,” Reynolds says. “That’s why the community has come out and supported me so much. They see me out here trying to make a difference. I’m listening to people and their concerns that they have with the police department. I’m willing to look into matters deeper.”

The vote will be tonight at 7 p.m. during the Common Council meeting.

