Railroad crossing at U.S. 20 closed for work

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ind., Mich. (WNDU) - CSX Railroad will be doing some work near the border of LaPorte and Porter Counties starting Monday.

The railroad crossing on U.S. 20 will be closed.

This is for an emergency repair to fix something that was not in compliance with the Federal Railroad Administration.

This closure is expected to last for five days, so you’ll need to find another route.

The official detour follows U.S. 421, I-94 and State Road 49.

