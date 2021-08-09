Pipestone Road in Berrien County closed for work

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, Pipestone Road in Berrien County is closed for work.

The road will be closed to all through traffic at the work zone between Park Road and Hochberger Road in Pipestone Township.

An existing cross tube running under the road, will be removed and replaced.

Drivers are encouraged to take a detour on Naomi and Old Pipestone Road to Main Street.

Work is expected to last through this week depending on the weather.

