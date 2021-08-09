Advertisement

Notre Dame unveils 2021 Shamrock Series jerseys with Chicago touch

The helmet is the classic Notre Dame gold helmet with the Chicago flag logo at the bottom.
Notre Dame revealed its jerseys for the Wisconsin game at Soldier Field on September 25, 2021.
Notre Dame revealed its jerseys for the Wisconsin game at Soldier Field on September 25, 2021.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Notre Dame released it’s Shamrock Series jerseys for the 2021 Wisconsin game.

With this year’s Shamrock Series game being played in Chicago at Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears, the Irish will be rocking a jersey with some Chicago touches.

The sleeves have two gold stripes to resemble the rivers and waterways in the city. The pants are a direct nod to the 1924 Irish squad that played the first football game ever at Solider Field.

The helmet is the classic Notre Dame gold helmet with the Chicago flag logo at the bottom.

Irish fans will get to see Notre Dame rocking these jerseys against the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25.

Kickoff for that game is at noon on FOX.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old girl injured in non-fatal shooting
3-year-old girl shot in Berrien County
Bullet strikes vehicle
Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle
A shooting in a St. Paul suburb left three people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, and...
Man dead in Sunday Benton Harbor shooting
Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
EXCLUSIVE: Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
United States players celebrate their win in the women's basketball gold medal game against...
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball alums Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd win gold with Team USA

Latest News

Irish center Jarrett Patterson at Notre Dame fall camp practice on August 7, 2021.
Jarrett Patterson to stay put at center on Irish offensive line
Irish land 4-star WR recruit, C.J. Williams
Head Coach Brian Kelly says they'll make a decision on who the start is after the first scrimmage
Notre Dame Football quarterback competition heats up as fall camp gets underway
Notre Dame football holds first practice of fall camp before the 2021 season begins.
Notre Dame football holds first practice of fall camp