Notre Dame unveils 2021 Shamrock Series jerseys with Chicago touch

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Notre Dame released it’s Shamrock Series jerseys for the 2021 Wisconsin game.

With this year’s Shamrock Series game being played in Chicago at Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears, the Irish will be rocking a jersey with some Chicago touches.

The sleeves have two gold stripes to resemble the rivers and waterways in the city. The pants are a direct nod to the 1924 Irish squad that played the first football game ever at Solider Field.

The helmet is the classic Notre Dame gold helmet with the Chicago flag logo at the bottom.

Nobody does it like us pic.twitter.com/B23R5C4hcd — Kyren Williams (@Kyrenwilliams23) August 9, 2021

Irish fans will get to see Notre Dame rocking these jerseys against the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25.

Kickoff for that game is at noon on FOX.

