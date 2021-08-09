Advertisement

Notre Dame Football quarterback competition heats up as fall camp gets underway

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Notre Dame Football practice gets underway for this upcoming season, so too is the quarterback competition.

Right now, it’s looking like a two-man race between Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan and Drew Pyne.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says they’ll make a decision on who the start is after the first scrimmage.

“All of these guys, and in particular, Drew Pyne and Jack Coan, have a lot of respect, and our guys will be ready to go with either one of them in particular,” Kelly said. “Tyler Buchner is a young kid and there would be more preparation needed there. From that perspective, I don’t know that this is one that, hey, the guys are going to be unfamiliar, but we just feel like we’ve got a pretty good sense of where this is going to go. We want to make sure that we’re going to make the right decision and give everybody the chance over the next week to make their case.”

The first Notre Dame Football game is just four weeks away as the Irish take on the Seminoles down in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old girl injured in non-fatal shooting
3-year-old girl shot in Berrien County
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Police say it was the result of a double overdose.
Car crashes into Town & Country Kroger
Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
EXCLUSIVE: Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
We’re digging deeper into allegations of misuse of school computers at Rochester Community...
Rochester parents concerned after alleged misuse of school computers

Latest News

Notre Dame football holds first practice of fall camp before the 2021 season begins.
Notre Dame football holds first practice of fall camp
Molly Seidel, of the United States, celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the bronze...
Notre Dame’s Molly Seidel wins bronze in marathon at 2020 Olympics
April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate their gold medals...
Notre Dame alum Angie Akers helps USA women’s beach volleyball win Gold medal
Scott Wingo coaches first base for Notre Dame during a road game against Valparaiso.
Notre Dame baseball assistant Scott Wingo leaves South Bend for South Carolina