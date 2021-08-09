Notre Dame Football quarterback competition heats up as fall camp gets underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Notre Dame Football practice gets underway for this upcoming season, so too is the quarterback competition.

Right now, it’s looking like a two-man race between Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan and Drew Pyne.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says they’ll make a decision on who the start is after the first scrimmage.

“All of these guys, and in particular, Drew Pyne and Jack Coan, have a lot of respect, and our guys will be ready to go with either one of them in particular,” Kelly said. “Tyler Buchner is a young kid and there would be more preparation needed there. From that perspective, I don’t know that this is one that, hey, the guys are going to be unfamiliar, but we just feel like we’ve got a pretty good sense of where this is going to go. We want to make sure that we’re going to make the right decision and give everybody the chance over the next week to make their case.”

The first Notre Dame Football game is just four weeks away as the Irish take on the Seminoles down in Tallahassee.

