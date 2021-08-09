Muggy week with T’storms possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WATCHING FOR STORMS... Clouds helped to keep us from heating up too much today, but there is still the possibility for strong storms later this evening from a line coming out of northern Illinois. Since we’ll stay muggy most of the rest of the week, there will be chances to get additional showers and storms. But it’s sure looking like more comfortable air comes this way for the weekend...and into the early part of next week...

Tonight: A late evening t’storm is possible with a strong storm not out of the question. Otherwise, muggy overnight. Low: 70, Wind: S 8-16

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Maybe a t’storm in spots. High: 91, Wind: SW 8-16

Tuesday night: Muggy with showers and storms likely. Low: 73

Wednesday: Hot and humid again with a good chance for a t’storm. High: 88

