Michigan Street renamed for Four Winds golf tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan Street is temporarily being renamed “Four Winds Invitational Drive,” marking the return of the annual Four Winds golf tournament to South Bend.

Representatives from the City of South Bend and Four Winds Casinos, as well as others, gathered Monday morning for a street renaming ceremony.

Mayor James Mueller also attended, saying this event is a staple for the city.

“It’s important to celebrate our partnership with Four Winds and all that they do for our community. So this is just an important partnership that’s worth celebrating, and an important cause that’s worth celebrating as well,” he says.

This is the 10th year they’re hosting the event.

The Four Winds Invitational will begin this Friday and run through Sunday at the South Bend Country Club.

