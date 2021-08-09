Medical Moment: Remmie can help monitor your child’s health

On average, babies, toddlers, and preschoolers could get as many as eight colds a year.

But now, a new device is making it easier for parents to track their child’s health.

Dealing with a sick child can be difficult for any parent.

“If you had to bring them to the doctor in the middle of the night, it was a hassle,” says Nan Nan Zhang, principal of Little Scholars Int’l Preschool.

“He had about four times of suspected ear infections, so we took him in for a lot of doctor’s visits,” says Jane Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Remmie Health. “It was just a nightmare to go through the first couple of years of preschool.”

That’s why mom and biomedical engineer Jane Zhang created Remmie Health. With a FDA listed ear, nose, and throat at-home monitor, users can check, monitor, and track their child’s symptoms. Then through the app, they can connect using zoom with their primary care pediatrician or a 24-7 urgent care doctor.

“We’re following doctors’ instructions,” Jane says. “We’re not asking users to do their own diagnosis.”

Remmie has saved parent and school principal Nan Nan from making unnecessary doctor’s visits. “Remmie would be helps us save a lot of time,” he says. “It’s very convenient.”

And Jane says it allows parents to better help doctors and help their child. “Make sure those calls are more effective with the physicians and provide a more accurate, so doctors are able to provide more accurate diagnosis,” she says.

The app can be used to observe symptoms for common illnesses such as ear infection, common cold, flu, strep throat, and pink eye.

For more details about the device, visit remmiehealth.com.

