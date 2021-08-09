Advertisement

Lions WR Calvin Johnson enters Hall of Fame

Calvin Johnson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, receives his gold...
Calvin Johnson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, receives his gold jacket during the gold jacket dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - The guy called Megatron once had an unenviable nickname: Butterfingers.

Calvin Johnson certainly outgrew his penchant for dropping the ball, becoming one of the NFL’s most productive receivers. He has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Johnson spent nine seasons with the Lions, and Detroit made the playoffs only twice. Indeed, Johnson suffered through an 0-16 season, yet led the league with 12 touchdown catches and had 1,331 yards for a 17.1 average.

Johnson finished his nine-year career with 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 TDs. Those numbers, and the impact he had on the sport made him a first-year eligible selection for the hall.

Stressing how much pain he was in throughout his career, Johnson said he still “made up my mind I’d be the most dominant receiver in the NFL.” He accepted the nickname given to him by fellow receiver Roy Williams, pinpointing his second pro season as when “the Megatron mindset was born.”

