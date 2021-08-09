Jarrett Patterson to stay put at center on Irish offensive line

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last season, Notre Dame’s offensive line was one of the best in the country. They were named a finalist for the coveted Joe Moore Award.

This year, only one starter from the 2020 offensive line is returning - Jarrett Patterson.

Since Patterson is the only starting offensive lineman returning, there were reports that he could end up moving from center to guard this season.

However, in the first Irish practice, Patterson played at his old position - center.

Brian Kelly says this move is permanent. Patterson will be the starting center for the Irish. Kelly says he made this decision in the best interest for Patterson.

“He’s one of the top centers in the country,” Kelly said. “It’s hard for me to take a player and really put him in a position where it could affect him down the road. He’s done so much for our program. Could we be better served if he played another position? You can make the case. But we’re a good football team with Jarrett Patterson at center. It helps him in the long run playing that position.”

Kelly also says Josh Lugg will play somewhere on the offensive line, but every other position is up for grabs.

The Irish had practice No. 3 of fall camp on Monday. There are just 27 days away until the season opener against Florida State down in Tallahassee. That will be a 7:30 Pm kickoff on ABC.

