Advertisement

Irish land 4-star WR recruit, C.J. Williams

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some big news on the recruiting front, Notre Dame picked up a commitment from 4-star wide receiver CJ Williams for the 2022 Class.

The California native is ranked as the No. 9 receiver in the country according to 247Sports.

Williams chose Notre Dame over Alabama, USC, Stanford and Texas.

With Williams added, Notre Dame now has the number one recruiting class according to Rivals and the number two class according to 247Sports.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old girl injured in non-fatal shooting
3-year-old girl shot in Berrien County
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Police say it was the result of a double overdose.
Car crashes into Town & Country Kroger
Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
EXCLUSIVE: Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
We’re digging deeper into allegations of misuse of school computers at Rochester Community...
Rochester parents concerned after alleged misuse of school computers

Latest News

Head Coach Brian Kelly says they'll make a decision on who the start is after the first scrimmage
Notre Dame Football quarterback competition heats up as fall camp gets underway
Notre Dame football holds first practice of fall camp before the 2021 season begins.
Notre Dame football holds first practice of fall camp
Molly Seidel, of the United States, celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the bronze...
Notre Dame’s Molly Seidel wins bronze in marathon at 2020 Olympics
April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate their gold medals...
Notre Dame alum Angie Akers helps USA women’s beach volleyball win Gold medal