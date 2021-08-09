Irish land 4-star WR recruit, C.J. Williams

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some big news on the recruiting front, Notre Dame picked up a commitment from 4-star wide receiver CJ Williams for the 2022 Class.

The California native is ranked as the No. 9 receiver in the country according to 247Sports.

Williams chose Notre Dame over Alabama, USC, Stanford and Texas.

With Williams added, Notre Dame now has the number one recruiting class according to Rivals and the number two class according to 247Sports.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.