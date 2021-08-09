Advertisement

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers opens new Elkhart location

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is opening its nineteenth location in Elkhart.

The new facility is located on 505 South Third Street in Elkhart.

The center will reportedly serve 60 children with autism and create 50 new jobs.

Monday, they celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“I can tell you, that many, many, many children in the community that I’ve met, that have gone here have seen those positive changes in their kids. And when you can get the social cues now, well even through these methods your whole life trajectory has improved,” said Marc Parker, father of a Hopebridge child.

The center is currently hiring.

No certifications or prior experience is needed.

If you’re interested, you can apply at hopebridge.com/jobs.

