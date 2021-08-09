Advertisement

Homicide investigation ongoing in Benton Harbor

A shooting in a St. Paul suburb left three people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, and...
A shooting in a St. Paul suburb left three people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, and caused a brief lockdown of an area hospital.(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Benton Harbor, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead as police investigate a homicide outside of a Sunny Spot convenience store in Benton Harbor.

The crime scene is outside the intersection of Pipestone St. and Empire Ave.

Officers arrived to the scene around 5 p.m.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety with the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old girl injured in non-fatal shooting
3-year-old girl shot in Berrien County
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Police say it was the result of a double overdose.
Car crashes into Town & Country Kroger
Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
EXCLUSIVE: Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
We’re digging deeper into allegations of misuse of school computers at Rochester Community...
Rochester parents concerned after alleged misuse of school computers

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast: Tracking a shower or two Monday morning
The South Bend Record Show was back in town Sunday for the 4th time this year.
South Bend Record Show returns with record dealers from across U.S.
South Bend Record Show - clipped version
South Bend Record Show - clipped version
A shoe drive in South Bend for any kids needing a new pair of kicks for the start of the school...
Free shoe drive offers new kicks to anyone in need