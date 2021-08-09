Homicide investigation ongoing in Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead as police investigate a homicide outside of a Sunny Spot convenience store in Benton Harbor.

The crime scene is outside the intersection of Pipestone St. and Empire Ave.

Officers arrived to the scene around 5 p.m.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety with the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

