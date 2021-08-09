Goshen Community Schools head back to class

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community School returned to the classroom on Monday.

16 Morning News Now stopped by West Goshen Elementary School as teachers prepared for the first day.

Principal Aimee Schade said she’s looking forward to another great year.

“They’re so excited to come and be a part of the school and see all the different parts, all the different pieces,” Schade said.

Masks are optional at Goshen Community Schools this year.

