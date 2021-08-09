First Alert Forecast: Heat, Humidity and Storms Chances Dominate This Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid across Michiana. There is the chance for a few isolated showers and storms throughout the day. A better chance of storms comes during the afternoon and evening. Storm chances increase from West to East into the overnight hours. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. High of 86.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing chance of storms late in the evening and the overnight hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The storms will move West to East across the area likely after midnight with heavy rain and gusty winds the main threats. Mostly cloudy skies left by morning. Low of 70.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with some isolated showers or storms during the morning. Clouds will try to break in the afternoon with another chance of storms later in the day. Highs top out near 90 with a heat index likely reaching into the low 100′s. High of 90.

WEDNESDAY: Highs in the upper 80s with a heat index near the triple digits for many across the area. The chance remains for a few scattered storms throughout the afternoon. More sunshine breaks out later in the day.

LONG RANGE: The heat and humidity stick around through Thursday with a high near 90 and a heat index possible again in the low 100′s. A chance for storms continues through Thursday and into Friday. Friday comes with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. These near average temperatures and lower humidity continues through the weekend with lots more sunshine likely! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, August 6th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 88

Sunday’s Low: 72

Precipitation: 0.00″

