Finnies Next Door seeking $1 million in damages

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend bar is seeking $1 million in damages for alleged defamatory attacks from its COVID protocol enforcers.

A tort claim served on St. Joseph County and its health department alleges that Finnies Next Door was “clearly targeted” and harassed repeatedly during the pandemic.

Last February, Finnies stepped up to host a 100-days until graduation event that Notre Dame cancelled due to COVID concerns.

That night, health inspectors showed up at the bar. While they did not issue any citations, Health Officer Robert Einterz later spokes to the media and compared the crowd to a Kenyan wildebeest migration with people “hip to hip, nose to nose, and grunting, making all sorts of guttural sounds.”

The tort claim estimates the loss of business at $150,000 and counting.

With treble and punitive damages—the claim seeks $1 million.

While the tort claim was served on the county, it also mentions that Notre Dame allegedly made defamatory statements about the bar.

