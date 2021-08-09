Advertisement

Elkhart County Health Department recommending masks be worn indoors

For people who suffer from hearing impairments, the wearing of face masks makes communications...
For people who suffer from hearing impairments, the wearing of face masks makes communications even more difficult.(Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Health Department is recommending masks be worn indoors as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.

According to the Health Department, the CDC has labeled Elkhart County as “orange,” meaning there is substantial spread of the Delta COVID variant. Currently, Indiana’s advisory level for Elkhart County is yellow.

Full release from the Elkhart County Health Officer below:

According to the Health Department, the CDC has labeled Elkhart County as “orange,” meaning...
According to the Health Department, the CDC has labeled Elkhart County as “orange,” meaning there is substantial spread of the Delta COVID variant.(Elkhart County Health Department)
According to the Health Department, the CDC has labeled Elkhart County as “orange,” meaning...
According to the Health Department, the CDC has labeled Elkhart County as “orange,” meaning there is substantial spread of the Delta COVID variant.(Elkhart County Health Department)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old girl injured in non-fatal shooting
3-year-old girl shot in Berrien County
Bullet strikes vehicle
Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle
Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
EXCLUSIVE: Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease
A shooting in a St. Paul suburb left three people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, and...
Man dead in Sunday Benton Harbor shooting
United States players celebrate their win in the women's basketball gold medal game against...
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball alums Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd win gold with Team USA

Latest News

Officials on scene tell 16 News Now it was the result of a two-car crash.
Car crashes into building in South Bend
16 Morning News Now stopped by West Goshen Elementary School as teachers prepared for the first...
Goshen Community Schools head back to class
Bullet strikes vehicle
Suspect shoots at woman’s vehicle
South Bend vehicle shooting - clipped version
South Bend vehicle shooting - clipped version