Elkhart County Health Department recommending masks be worn indoors

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Health Department is recommending masks be worn indoors as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.

According to the Health Department, the CDC has labeled Elkhart County as “orange,” meaning there is substantial spread of the Delta COVID variant. Currently, Indiana’s advisory level for Elkhart County is yellow.

Full release from the Elkhart County Health Officer below:

