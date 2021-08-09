Edwardsburg Eddies hope to play for state title in 2021

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Up in Michigan, Monday marked the first day high schools could start football practice.

The Edwardsburg Eddies are pumped to be back on the practice field.

The Edwardsburg football program has been of one the best in Michiana over the last few years.

“I’m ready to win state,” Edwardsburg senior guard Ben Miller said. “I think we are going to go far this year. We’re looking pretty good for the first few practices here. We’ve been doing really well for conditioning. We’re just getting ready.”

Last season, the team lost only one game, and it was a 28-26 loss in the state semifinal to Cadillac.

The team’s mission in 2021 is no different than it is in any other year: the Eddies hope to make it to Ford Field to play for another state title.

“I guess we are trying to continue where we left off last year,” Edwardsburg head football coach Kevin Bartz said. “We got a lot of football in all the way through January. A lot of these guys were a part of that so we hope to pick it up early and be ready to go right away. I think that’s always our goal to get back there. Being that close last year knowing that it is right there again, I think these guys will work hard to accomplish that.”

Just a couple of weeks to go before Game 1 of the season.

The Eddies will start their season on the road at Montague on Thursday August 26.

