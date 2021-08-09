Advertisement

Edwardsburg couple nearly killed after boat crash

Eagle Lake boat crash leaves Edwardsburg couple injured.
Eagle Lake boat crash leaves Edwardsburg couple injured.(WNDU)
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - After boating on Eagle Lake for the past 21 years, Edwardsburg resident Andrew Heffner, 26, says he and his fiancé are lucky to be alive.

“I had been out on the lake with my fiancé for a couple of hours. We were just sitting out there watching the stars,” Heffner says.

That is until a man, who Edwardsburg Police say was intoxicated, crashed his boat into Heffner’s.

“I got up quickly to try and turn the boat on to move out of the way. I did what I could. I ended up breaking the key off in the ignition, and I just told her to get down. I grabbed her and we got hit. We got hit hard,” Heffner told 16 News Now Monday.

Since taking a trip to the emergency room shortly thereafter, Heffner says he and his fiancé were able to walk away with only minor injuries.

But mentally, it is an incident Heffner says he will never forget and one he hopes could spark more policing on the lake moving forward.

“I believe a police presence on the lake more often would be beneficial to everybody. Just seeing them out there, I believe people would tend to follow the rules more. I know the lake can be a fun place, but you also got to follow the rules and just be aware of what is going on around you,” Heffner says.

Edwardsburg Police say the man responsible for the crash is in custody for operating while intoxicated. However, name of the suspect has not been released by police at this time.

