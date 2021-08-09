Advertisement

Cabrera gets day off; Zimmer HR lifts Indians past Tigers

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, and catcher Austin Hedges celebrate...
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, and catcher Austin Hedges celebrate after they defeated the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Miguel Cabrera got a planned day off as he closes in on his 500th career home run and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-5.

Bradley Zimmer’s two-run homer off Erasmo Ramírez broke a seventh-inning tie.

Cabrera has 498 homers and didn’t play as part of Detroit manager A.J. Hinch’s plan to help his slugger get through the season.

Bryan Shaw pitched the seventh for the win and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his second save of the series and 16th of the season.

8/8/2021 6:18:37 PM (GMT -4:00)

