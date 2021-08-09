Cabrera gets day off; Zimmer HR lifts Indians past Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) - Miguel Cabrera got a planned day off as he closes in on his 500th career home run and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-5.

Bradley Zimmer’s two-run homer off Erasmo Ramírez broke a seventh-inning tie.

Cabrera has 498 homers and didn’t play as part of Detroit manager A.J. Hinch’s plan to help his slugger get through the season.

Bryan Shaw pitched the seventh for the win and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his second save of the series and 16th of the season.

8/8/2021 6:18:37 PM (GMT -4:00)