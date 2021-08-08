Washington High School holds watch party for Skylar Diggins-Smith’s gold medal game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cheering Skylar Diggins-Smith on every step of the way was her alma mater, Washington High School.

The Panthers Girls Basketball team held a watch party Saturday night for the gold medal game.

“This is just about honoring Skylar,” head coach Steven Reynolds Jr. said. “This is just about being there for her, supporting her. This is our way to say thank you.”

Skylar, of course, was a state champion for the Panthers and the Gatorade Player of the Year during her time as a Panther before dominating at Notre Dame.

This current generation of Panthers say Skylar is an inspiration.

“You can believe that you can actually come out of South Bed and actually do something big,” guard Mila Reynolds said. “It’s giving everyone hope and dreams.”

“I’m very excited for Skylar,” guard Rashunda Jones said. ”She’s been doing things that no one from this community ever thought that they’d be able to do. She inspires a whole bunch of people from the community to believe that they can do it if she did it.”

Diggins-Smith was already the first basketball player from South Bend to make it to the Olympics, and now she gets another first, as the first gold medalist.

