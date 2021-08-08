South Bend Record Show returns with record dealers from across U.S.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Record Show was back in town Sunday for the 4th time this year.

Record dealers from all across the country came together for the largest one-day sale of recorded music in Michiana!

Hosted at the Ramada by Wyndham in South Bend, the show featured a wide variety and thousands of music items.

With the resurgence of vinyl, the record show’s organizer says its great to see people of all ages at the show.

“You can read the lyrics. You can open up and look at the pictures in the gatefold, so it gives you that kind of full experience. I think people were missing that, and I think that’s why it’s coming back,” South Bend Record Show organizer Jeremy Bonfiglio said.

The South Bend Record Show wrapped up at 5 p.m. and mark your calendar for the next show on October 3.

