Free shoe drive offers new kicks to anyone in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shoe drive in South Bend for any kids needing a new pair of kicks for the start of the school year took place Sunday.

From 11 a.m. until the shoes ran out, people in the community could stop by the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for a free pair of shoes.

There were an estimated 150 pairs to be given away, and the organizer of the drive says the idea came after his 9-year-old daughter told him of a friend at school having to wear sandals in the middle of winter.

“I think it’s good to give back to the youth. We’re going to want the youth to care about us and the community when they get older and it’s their turn, so we need to show them that the community cares about them,” one of the shoe drive organizers Dan Santana said.

Santana says it truly took a community effort to make Sunday’s free shoe drive possible.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.