EXCLUSIVE: Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease

LaGrange, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, people gathered at Everage Auto to show support for 10-year-old Daniah Nieto who is battling a rare disease.

Nieto started having health issues when she was three years old.

Doctors could not figure out what was wrong, but she was able to maintain a somewhat normal life.

“But on her tenth birthday, she came home and I noticed that she was walking a little off, like a hop and hobble,” said stepfather Will Kado.

Nieto eventually went to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Chicago

“And she actually has two rare diseases, which is Smith-McCort Dysplasia and Dyggve Melchior Clausen Syndrome,” said Kado.

She had brain surgery in May.

“Because the C1 and C2 vertebrae in her spine, due to her rare disease, had broken off and snapped off from her spine,” said Kado.

“After healing I need to start walking and taking therapy,” said Nieto.

Nieto will start physical therapy this month.

While she has a long road ahead, she is optimistic.

Nieto attends Lakeland Intermediate School in Lagrange County and loves science and math.

She is also a cheerleader.

“She’s very ambitious and she’s not selfish. She is selfless. She’s out to help everybody in any way she can. Very polite. But also she’s a fighter,” Kado said.

“You know from going to cheerleading and being able to dance around and be a happy kid to having holes in your head and a halo on and not being able to use your hands...We got to do something to help,” said Troy McCready, General Manager at Everage Auto.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ for this amazing community, Lagrange,” said Nieto’s mother, Karen Nieto.

Nieto’s dream is to build a rare disease facility in the United States.

