Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Family & Friends show support for girl battling rare disease

By Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LaGrange, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, people gathered at Everage Auto to show support for 10-year-old Daniah Nieto who is battling a rare disease.

Nieto started having health issues when she was three years old.

Doctors could not figure out what was wrong, but she was able to maintain a somewhat normal life.

“But on her tenth birthday, she came home and I noticed that she was walking a little off, like a hop and hobble,” said stepfather Will Kado.

Nieto eventually went to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Chicago

“And she actually has two rare diseases, which is Smith-McCort Dysplasia and Dyggve Melchior Clausen Syndrome,” said Kado.

She had brain surgery in May.

“Because the C1 and C2 vertebrae in her spine, due to her rare disease, had broken off and snapped off from her spine,” said Kado.

“After healing I need to start walking and taking therapy,” said Nieto.

Nieto will start physical therapy this month.

While she has a long road ahead, she is optimistic.

Nieto attends Lakeland Intermediate School in Lagrange County and loves science and math.

She is also a cheerleader.

“She’s very ambitious and she’s not selfish. She is selfless. She’s out to help everybody in any way she can. Very polite. But also she’s a fighter,” Kado said.

“You know from going to cheerleading and being able to dance around and be a happy kid to having holes in your head and a halo on and not being able to use your hands...We got to do something to help,” said Troy McCready, General Manager at Everage Auto.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ for this amazing community, Lagrange,” said Nieto’s mother, Karen Nieto.

Nieto’s dream is to build a rare disease facility in the United States.

If you would like to help the family with medical expenses, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Police say it was the result of a double overdose.
Car crashes into Town & Country Kroger
Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size...
‘My 600lb Life’ star Gina Krasley dies at 30
We’re digging deeper into allegations of misuse of school computers at Rochester Community...
Rochester parents concerned after alleged misuse of school computers
Molly Seidel, of the United States, celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the bronze...
Notre Dame’s Molly Seidel wins bronze in marathon at 2020 Olympics

Latest News

3-year-old girl injured in non-fatal shooting
3-year-old girl shot in Berrien County
LaGrange County girl battles rare disease
LaGrange County girl battles rare disease
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Forecast: Warm and muggy Sunday morning
The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health coalition in Elkhart hosted its second COVID-19 vaccine...
Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition offers second vaccine clinic